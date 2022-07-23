Task of Air Force at moment is to cover sky in order to prevent appearance of enemy aircraft, - spokesman of command of Armed Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine Ihnat

Russian aviation poses an even greater threat to Ukraine than its missiles. That is why we have to protect our skies so that aerial bombs do not fall on cities, destroying everything in their path.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon today, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our task today, first of all, of the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile systems and fighter jets is to cover the sky to prevent enemy aircraft from appearing here," Ihnat said.

He explained that if the enemy's aviation will use not missiles, but free-fall bombs, of which the Russian Federation has millions of tons in warehouses, then this threatens the scenario of what happened in Mariupol.

"We see what happened to Mariupol and other front-line cities, when tactical aircraft fly in and drop bombs of 500 kg each, which destroy virtually everything in their path," Ihnat said.

He emphasized that for 2.5 months Russian aircraft have not flown into our airspace, it is controlled by Ukrainian forces.

"It remains to wait when the West will provide us with systems and fighter jets and we will be able to close the skies on our own," the Air Force spokesman concluded.

