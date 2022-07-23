Attack on port of Odesa once again demonstrates complete disregard of Russian Federation for international rights and obligations, - Borrell

The European Union strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on the port of Odesa.

This was emphasized on Twitter by the high representative of the EU for foreign and security policy, Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs.

"The EU strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on the Odesa seaport. The attack on a key target for grain exports a day after the signing of the Istanbul Agreements is particularly bad and once again demonstrates Russia's complete disregard for international law and obligations," he wrote.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking sea ports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit.