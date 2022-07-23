In Zaporizhzhia, more than 170 people remain captives of Russian occupiers, - RMA

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 415 cases of abduction of people have been recorded on the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, of which more than 170 remain captives of the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"People continue to be kidnapped in the temporarily occupied territories. In March, a regional commission was created to search for and investigate the situations, which collects information about such cases. Currently, 415 cases of kidnapping are known, more than 170 people are still being held hostage," the post says.

Read more: Attack on port of Odesa once again demonstrates complete disregard of Russian Federation for international rights and obligations, - Borrell

The RMA adds that a person who has been held captive for more than three days is considered abducted. Those who are taken away by the enemy military for 1-2 days in order to receive ransom money are much more numerous.