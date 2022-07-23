Ukraine is preparing to start exporting grain, despite shelling of port in Odesa, - Kubrakov

Technical preparation for the launch of the export of agricultural products continues, despite the shelling of the Odesa port by the Russian army.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook page of the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"Today, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of the Odesa port, thereby once again showing the world its true intentions. In recent months, missile attacks on infrastructure objects have become the second, and sometimes even the first, target of the enemy. Every day, dozens of missiles are directed at railways, bridges, oil storage facilities, and ports. This does not stop our work and our resistance. We do not trust Russia, but we trust our partners and allies, which is why the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports was signed with the UN and Turkey, and not with Russia," he said.

Kubrakov emphasized that the document was not a gesture of "good will", but the result of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which liberated Zmiiny Island, as well as the support of our allies. Therefore, it was signed on Ukrainian terms - no Russians in the territorial waters of Ukraine, no concessions regarding sanctions.

He added that the whole world is currently watching this situation. The UN, allies and partners talk about the Istanbul initiative as a solution that will not only save Ukraine's economy, but also millions of people from hunger, and billions from impoverishment.

"Yesterday, no one signed the agreement on the surrender of the Russian Federation, the war is not over. But just as our railway continues to move, and truck carriers deliver the necessary products, medicines and weapons to the "0" positions, we will not retreat from our goal - to unblock the sea ports. We continue the technical preparation for the launch of the export of agricultural products from our ports," the minister emphasized.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking sea ports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit.