Russian occupiers are actively working towards "referendum" in Kherson region, regional council

In the occupied territory of the Kherson region, the aggressor did not give up his plans to hold a "referendum": Russian political technologists have been in Kherson for more than three weeks, while the population of the region does not support the process of organizing a "referendum".

This was announced on Facebook by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Friends, the Orks have not given up on the plans to hold a "referendum" in Kherson region, although due to the fact that the population of our region categorically refuses to participate in the processes of its organization, they have very big problems with the formation of election commissions," he said.

At the same time, as Sobolevsky emphasized, the occupiers are actively working in this direction. Periodically, they call about conducting a so-called public opinion survey, through the heads of condominiums and the distribution of "social assistance", lists of residents with contacts are collected, which, after processing, will become the basis of electoral lists.

In addition, the official emphasized, there is information that Russian political technologists have been in Kherson for more than three weeks to organize the "referendum" picture, and they have been entrusted with the coordination of these processes.

Sobolevsky calls on the residents of the region not to participate in the preparation and holding of the "referendum" - this "100% will be qualified" as treason.