In US Congress, after today's attacks by Russian Federation on Odesa port, they are calling to provide Ukraine with missiles that can hit 300 kilometers

Senior adviser to the US Congress, Paul Massaro, calls on the West after today's strikes on Odesa to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles.

He stated this on Saturday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia always lies," he said, repeating this phrase ten times. "It's time for long-range missiles. Ukraine needs a permanent anti-missile shield... the Russian terrorist attack on the Odesa port just hours after reaching an agreement not to attack it requires that we provided Ukraine with missiles with a 300-kilometer range."

The Russian Federation never means what it says, he added. Her diplomacy is completely dishonest, the only thing Putin understands is force.

Massaro also noted that "an agreement with Russia is worse than nothing."

In his opinion, the West should stop publicly declaring what exactly it will not do to help Ukraine, because "such weakness provokes Putin."

"We need to forget this strange obsession with 'escalation' and 'the third world war'. Putin, being in our brains, is holding us back, but we are not holding him back," said the advisor to the US Congress.

In his opinion, we should ignore "Russian rhetoric and diplomatic overtures", defeat Russia on the battlefield, oust it from Ukraine, isolate it from the global economy and achieve peace.

"Ukraine's victory is the only way to peace. There is no alternative. Russia is a terrorist state. This is undeniable," explained Massaro.