Missile attacks in Kirovohrad region: the number of wounded rose to 19, - OVA

Missile attacks in Kirovohrad region: the number of wounded rose to 19

As reports Censor.NЕТ, Head of the Kirovograd Regional Military Administration Andryi Raikovitch mantioned this on Facebook.

"As of now, we already have 19 wounded as a result of this morning's shelling," he said.

See more: Missile strikes in Kirovohrad region: one soldier and two guards of transformer substation were killed. 9 soldiers were wounded, - Raykovich

According to Raykovich, the lives of the injured are not in danger and all have been provided with qualified medical assistance.

We recall that on the morning of July 23, russian troops struck the Kirovohrad region with 13 missiles. In particular, they hit the Kanatovo airfield and one of the Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. As a result of the enemy attack, a serviceman and two employees of departmental security guards were killed.