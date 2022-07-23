After the Rashists hit a residential house in Mykolaiv, a child was wounded, people remain under the rubble - Chairman of Regional Council Zamazeyeva.

According to preliminary data, russian occupants struck an apartment building in Mykolaiv, a child was wounded as a result of the shelling, people are still trapped under the rubble.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported on Facebook by the Chairman of the Regional Council, Anna Zamazeeva.

"A 16-year-old child... Shrapnel wound. According to preliminary information, the hit in a apartment building... There are people under ruins! Occupiers again insidiously fired missiles at one of Mykolaiv's residential areas. They hit the area where it is always crowded", - wrote Zamazeeva.

Medics and rescue services went to the location of the attack.

