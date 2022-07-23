UN considers more than 150 appeals concerning rapes committed by russians during war in Ukraine - Special Representative Patten

The UN has received more than 150 appeals since February 24 about sexual violence committed by russian troops in Ukraine, and this is just "the top of the iceberg."

UN Special Representative of Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramilla Patten said so in a video message to the participants of the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Since February 24, the UN has received more than 150 allegations of sexual violence committed against women, children and men. This is rape at gunpoint in the presence of family members as a consequence of Ukraine's attack by russian troops," Patten said.

She noted that sexual violence is a crime that is "chronically underreported," "we only see the top of the iceberg."

According to the UN Special Representative of Secretary General, this is one of the most devastating forms of violence that is perpetrated during military conflicts, mostly against women and girls, but also against men and boys.

"It leaves terrible scars on the lives of individuals and entire societies, it destroys families, and the consequences are felt for generations," Patten stated.

She noted that very often the needs of women and girls in situations of military conflict are put "on hold" because it's "not the right time".

"We cannot allow these problems to continue accumulating by default and inaction. The physical and psychological aspects of survivors in their families and communities are part of the balance. Restoring that balance requires sustained both political will and resources to help the families and victims of these crimes," Patten summarized.