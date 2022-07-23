Russian troops suffered significant losses in the Kramatorsk direction. The occupants panicked and retreated, - AFU Chief Headquarter

On Bakhmut direction, Russian troops are trying to create favorable conditions for a continuation of their offensive on Bakhmut.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 150th day of heroic resistance of Ukrainian nation to russian military invasion.

On the Volyn, Polessk and Siversk directions the situation is without significant changes. The enemy shelled the village of Starikovo in Sumy region. Aerial reconnaissance of the border area in Chernihiv and Sumy regions by drones is underway.

In the Slobozhansky direction the enemy units with all available means continue to deter the defense force divisions from moving deeper into the temporarily occupied territory.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out a barrage of gunfire and missile artillery in the areas of Kharkiv, Ruski Tishki, Cherkasy Tishki, Bazaliyivka, Husarivka, Ruska Lozova, Udi, Malinivka and several other settlements. Airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dibrovne, Bolshaya Kamyshevaha, Nova Dmitrovka and others with artillery. Near Bogorodichne, a reconnaissance group tried to find weaknesses in our troops' defenses. The enemy was neutralized.

In the Donetsk sector, the occupants continue to concentrate their main efforts in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmutsk directions, attempts to establish control over the territory of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling in particular in the areas of Verkhnyokamenske, Reznikovka, Zakitne, Hryhorivka, Viymka and Zvanivka. Airstrikes were carried out near Spirne.

Assault actions in different directions tried to improve the tactical situation in the Verkhnekamenske area. Ukrainian soldiers met the enemy with dagger fire and inflicted significant losses. The occupants in a panic retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to create favorable conditions for the continuation of the offensive on Bakhmut. It shelled our troops with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Mayske, Semigir'ya, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Belogorivka and other settlements. There were air strikes on Pokrovske and Novoluganske.

The occupants again attempted to storm the territory of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant in different directions. Again unsuccessfully and with losses.

Enemy reconnaissance groups tried to find weaknesses in the defense of our troops in the directions of Soledar and Pokrovske. They were detected and neutralized.

In Avdiivka, Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy systematically shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Peski, Opitne, Vodyane, Shevchenko, Mala Tokmachka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Belogir'ya and many others. Conducted air strikes near Krasnohorivka and Kam'yanka.

In the Pivdenno-Buzsky direction, the enemy concentrates its main efforts on preventing the further advance of our troops. It maintains a high intensity of reconnaissance by drones. Both sides continue shelling with barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the entire line of contact.

The Ukrainian defense forces are inflicting losses on the enemy in all areas where combat operations continue and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.

There are more and more cases of desertion and open defiance of the command in the units of the russian occupation troops.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - the report reads.