Since the beginning of full-scale war, prosecutors have recorded more than 36,000 crimes committed by russians - GPU Office

Since the beginning of full-scale war against Ukraine prosecutors have registered 24820 crimes of aggression and war crimes committed by russia and 11829 crimes against the Ukraine national security.

As informs Censor.NЕТ it's reported by General Prosecutor's Office on Telegrampage.

Thus, since February 24, 24,820 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been registered: violation of laws and customs of war, planning, preparation or unleashing and waging a war of aggression, propaganda of war, etc.

There were also 11,829 crimes against the national security of Ukraine (infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration activities, aiding an aggressor state, sabotage, etc.).

The Prosecutor-General's Office notes that 624 representatives of the russian military and political leadership - ministers, MPs, military commanders, officials, heads of law-enforcement agencies, warmongers and propagandists of the Kremlin - are suspected in the main cases of aggression against Ukraine.

