Drunk occupiers threw grenade into yard of Mariupol resident, wounding two civilians, - Andryushchenko

A local resident made remarks to drunk racists, and they threw two grenades at him.

Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko told about this, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday around 8:15 p.m., an explosion rang out near Granitna Street. The cause was a grenade explosion in a private yard. Several drunken military occupiers (in uniform from the "DNR troops") were walking loudly. A local resident made a remark. In response, the occupiers threw a grenade into his yard. Two civilians were injured, one is in a serious condition," the message reads.

According to Andryushchenko, the occupiers continue to kill the residents of Mariupol with impunity.

