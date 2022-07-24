Russian Federation announced that almost 450,000 children had been taken out of Ukraine since beginning of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2.8 million people have been illegally deported to Russia. Of them, 448,000 are children.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to TASS.

"More than 2.8 million people, including 448,000 children, crossed the border of the Russian Federation. Half of the refugees who arrived are citizens of the DNR and LNR," the report says.

There are 33,300 Ukrainians, including 11,241 children, in 652 temporary accommodation centers.

Read more: 358 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 684 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office