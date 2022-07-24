Russia extended "yellow" level of terrorist threat on border with Ukraine until August 8

In the Kursk region, the effect of a high level of terrorist danger was extended until August 8.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the governor of the region Roman Starovoyt on Telegram.

"The situation at the border does not allow for relaxation: the shelling from Ukraine continues. Together with the leaders of the security forces, they decided to extend the effect of the "yellow" level of terrorist danger for another two weeks - until August 8," he wrote.

