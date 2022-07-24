Since February 24, Russian occupiers have killed at least 18 Ukrainian medics, - Ministry of Health

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have killed at least 18 medical workers and injured more than 50.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET informs.

"Since February 24, the terrorist country has killed at least 18 medical workers, and more than 50 have been injured. 123 facilities of the health care system cannot be restored, 746 are in need of restoration. These data change almost every day," the report says.

The ministry noted that on average, four evacuation flights are made every week for the treatment of Ukrainians abroad.

"Now 17 states receive our patients in the best specialized clinics. In addition, 17 medical convoys have been completed to transport children with oncological diseases for treatment abroad. In total, 1,274 Ukrainians have been sent for treatment abroad," the Ministry of Health said.

