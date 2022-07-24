Kuleba on U.S. arms supply policy: It's like in game, but in life you can't die several times before you get to next level

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba compared to a computer game the U.S. policy of supplying more modern weapons to Ukraine only after the United States sees the result of using the existing arsenal on the battlefield.

Kuleba said this in an interview The Washington Post, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The publication said that the Americans said they wanted to see how the Ukrainians use and incorporate certain means into their arsenal before sending more advanced weapons, even if possible delays would cost lives.

Kuleba compared this decision-making process to a computer game.

"You have to unlock the next level, but before you do, you usually die several times. The problem with real life is that you can't die several times before you go to the next level," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.