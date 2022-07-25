During July 24, enemy shelled Sumy region more than 30 times - Zhyvytskyi

On Sunday, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region 30 times, and no one was injured.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the head of Sumy RMA Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"During the day the Russians shelled our territories, more than 30 arrivals of Khotyn, Burin and Bilopillya communities. In all cases without casualties or destruction," Zhyvytskyi wrote.

In particular, according to him, in Khotyn community about 11:00 recorded 10 artillery fire.

In Burin community about 17:00 the enemy made 14 shelling from the barrel artillery.

Also, the Russians hit the Bilopillya community 9 times with mortars.

