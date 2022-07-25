More than 20 explosions rang out in Kharkiv, media reports
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
"More than 20 explosions rang out in Kharkiv, mainly in the southeast of the city," the report said.
There is an air alarm in the city and region.
