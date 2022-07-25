ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6684 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
11 595 4

More than 20 explosions rang out in Kharkiv, media reports

вибух,попасна

More than 20 explosions rang out in Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"More than 20 explosions rang out in Kharkiv, mainly in the southeast of the city," the report said.

There is an air alarm in the city and region.

See more: Kharkiv should become place for tribunal on Russian war criminals, - Reznikov. PHOTO

Author: 

explosion (1511) Kharkiv (1283)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 