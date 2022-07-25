At night, Russian troops attacked Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi and Kryvorizkyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, 10-year-old girl was injured, - Reznichenko

At night, the occupiers attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian troops attacked the region all night long. They hit three districts - Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi.

The Nikopolskyi area was covered by the enemy several times with fire from a multiple launch rocket system. Fired up to 40 rockets. Two communities - Marganetska and Myrivska - came under attack. In the latter, 6 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. A 10-year-old girl was injured.

Two rockets were directed at Dniprovskyi. They hit an agricultural enterprise in the Lyubimov community. Two hangars caught fire there. Firefighters put out the fire. No one was hurt.

In the Kryvorizkyi district, the enemy shelled the Zelenodol community with barrel artillery. Fortunately, there were no victims or destruction," the message reads.

Read more: Russian troops struck Nikopol and Kryvorizka districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko