358 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 686 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 1,044 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of July 25, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 358. The number of injured has increased - more than 686.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories. Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 362, Kharkiv region - 194, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61 , Mykolayivska - 55, Kherson - 54, Zaporizhia - 40," the message says.

On July 25, an 8-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the Mykolaiv district of the Mykolaiv region. It became known that on July 18, a 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling in the city of Hirnyk, Donetsk region.

It is also noted that 2,188 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 221 were completely destroyed.