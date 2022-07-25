Russia will "help" Ukraine get rid of Zelensky's "anti-people and anti-historical regime," Lavrov said

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the occupying country will help the people of Ukraine to get rid of the "anti-people and anti-historical regime".

He stated this at a meeting with ambassadors of the member countries of the League of Arab States in Cairo, reports Censor.NET with reference to the Russian opposition publication "Meduza".

"We feel sorry for the Ukrainian people, who deserve better. We feel sorry for Ukrainian history, which is collapsing before our eyes, and we feel sorry for those who succumbed to the state propaganda of the Kyiv regime, aimed at making Ukraine an eternal enemy of Russia," Lavrov said.

He insists that the Russian and Ukrainian peoples "will continue to live together."

"We will certainly help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical," Lavrov added.

