Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 39.7 thousand people, 222 planes, 188 helicopters, 1730 tanks and 3950 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 25, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 39,700.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 25.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 39,700 (+180) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1730 (+8) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3950 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 876 (+7) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 257 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 116 (+3) units,

aircraft - 222 (+1) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 719 (+5),

cruise missiles - 174 (+4),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2832 (+9) units,

special equipment - 73 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction. The data is being verified," the report says.