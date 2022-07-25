Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 100 occupiers by hitting hotel in Khrustalnyi. PHOTO

The armed forces destroyed 100 military personnel as a result of hitting a hotel in the city of Khrustalnyi (formerly Krasnyi Luch. - Ed.) of the Luhansk region on the night of July 24.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces.

According to the official agency, the Ukrainian military hit the command post of the Russians, which was located in a hotel in the city of Khrustalnyi.

As noted, 100 Russians died as a result of the hit, the department has "optimistic forecasts" that the number of those killed will increase due to injuries.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to crush the Orks, bringing disorder and fear into their ranks. A "concert" was held in the hotel in the city of Krasniy Luch, where the command post of one RPshi military unit was located. According to the results of "Approval reviews", the number of "happy and satisfied" occupiers reaches 100 . And how many more of them will transfer to serve in the "eternal 200 brigade", time will tell. The forecasts are optimistic," the message says.

