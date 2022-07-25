Command and observation post of Russian Guard was destroyed in Kherson region

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction destroyed the command and observation post of the Russian Guard, which was trying to conduct a counteroffensive.

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine, announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are not standing still, we are moving forward, but these results can be announced only after they are confirmed. At the same time, it was the results of information instability that some people reacted to yesterday with such a counterattack, which the occupiers tried to do in two directions in the Boryslav district, but did not succeed, and our positions remained strengthened and strong. We continue our work, and they retreated to their positions, to the extreme line of defense, which they equipped and strengthened there with reinforced concrete structures," Humenyuk said.

According to her, counter-battery tactics are currently being used, mainly distance fighting is going on. Approaches of one unit to another are impractical, as the terrain is open, so shelling continues from afar and airstrikes are practiced, Humenyuk explained.

She reminded that last day Ukrainian aviation made five strikes on enemy strongholds. This significantly undermined the morale and combat positions of the occupiers. The Russian Guard command and observation post, which was trying to launch a counterattack, was also destroyed.

"This 'beheading' of the command of the occupiers, of course, creates certain disorientation in the ranks of the enemy, and this is to our advantage. Our advance can be more effective," the spokeswoman emphasized.

Answering questions about the situation in Energodar, Humenyuk said: "In general, the situation is steadily tense, it changes dynamically, but it is controlled by the defense forces."