After Russian shelling of Odesa, development of "plan B" for export of Ukrainian grain began, - head of USAID Power

The United States of America, together with Ukraine, is working on an alternative grain export plan.

This was stated by the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, informs Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"Plan B involves road and rail and river and sending in barges and adjusting the rail systems so that they're better aligned with those in Europe so that the exports can move out more quickly", - Power said.

She emphasized that various unforeseen circumstances will have to be taken into account because Putin cannot be trusted.

We will remind, that on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking seaports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit. The shock wave damaged the surrounding houses, but the grain store was not damaged.

The next day, the Russian Federation officially admitted that it had launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa. Allegedly, Kalibr missiles "destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port" and a military boat.