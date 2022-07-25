ENG
Demchenko was dismissed from position of first deputy secretary of National Security Council - Zelensky's decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Demchenko from the post of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree No. 528/2022 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The decree is dated July 25.

