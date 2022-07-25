At night, occupiers shelled Nikopol and Marganets from sleeping areas of Energodar, - Mayor Orlov

Tonight, a powerful roar from the movement of heavy equipment and loud volleys from the launch of rockets were heard in various neighborhoods of Energodar.

The mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers again fired multiple launch rocket systems at the settlements on the opposite bank of the reservoir. And this time they didn't even try to hide their crimes against humanity from the local population," the report said.

"If earlier destructive missile weapons were placed mainly in the suburbs, in villages, and on the site of the ZNPP, and from there they were shelling Nikopol and Marganets, today the inhumans are doing it right in the middle of the streets, from the sleeping areas of Energodar," he notes.

