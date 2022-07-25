18 785 132
Germany handed over three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine today. We expect 15 "Gepard", - Reznikov
Three German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery installations out of 15 are already at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".
"Today, the first three Gepards officially arrived from Germany... These are anti-aircraft missile systems, for which we have received tens of thousands of projectiles... we expect 15 Gepards," Reznikov said on the air of the National Telethon on Monday.
