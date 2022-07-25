About 50 Russian warehouses with ammunition have already been destroyed with help of HIMARS, - Reznikov

Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed about 50 Russian warehouses with ammunition thanks to HIMARS missile systems. Also, the Armed Forces successfully hit the enemy's command posts.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, stated this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are talking about half a hundred objects only where ammunition is stored. Which accordingly cuts off their logistical chains and deprives them of their ability to conduct active combat operations," the head of the Ministry of Defense said.

According to him, partners and allies are satisfied with the effectiveness of the use of the provided weapons by the Ukrainian military. Therefore, they are ready to continue military support for Ukraine.

