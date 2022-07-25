Eurovision 2023 will be held in Great Britain on behalf of Ukraine, - organizers said

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed that the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in Great Britain on behalf of this year's winning broadcaster - the Ukrainian public broadcasting company.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, after the decision that next year's event will not be possible to hold in Ukraine for security reasons, the EBU considered a number of options with the winning broadcaster. As a result of the discussions, the BBC will act as the organizer of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

"We are extremely grateful that the BBC has agreed to host Eurovision in the UK in 2023. The BBC has already committed to hosting the contest four times in place of other winning countries. Continuing this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year's contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe's most experienced public broadcasters, while ensuring that this year's winners, Ukraine, will be celebrated and represented throughout the event," said Eurovision Executive Director Martin Osterdahl.

Mykola Chernotytsky, Chairman of the Board of Public Broadcasting, added: "Eurovision 2023 will not be held in Ukraine, but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our partners BBC for their solidarity with us.

I am sure that together we will be able to add the Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite all of Europe around our common values ​​- peace, support, appreciation of diversity and talent."

As noted, representatives of Public Broadcasting will cooperate with the BBC to develop and implement Ukrainian elements in next year's show. Ukraine, as the winning country of Eurovision 2022, will also automatically enter the final of the upcoming contest.

We will remind you that in May the Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.