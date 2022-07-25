Grain export will start this week, Chornomorsk seaport will be first to start operating - Ministry of Infrastructure

The export of Ukrainian grain will be launched first of all from the sea trade port "Chornomorsk" in the Odesa region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We believe that within the next day we will be ready to work on the restoration of the export of agricultural products from our ports. We are talking about the port of Chornomorsk - it will be the first. Then there will be the port of Odesa and the port of Pivdenny," said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Yurii Vaskov during a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, within two weeks, the Ministry of Infrastructure will be technically ready to export from all terminals of these three seaports of the country.

According to Vaskov, the first shipment of grain is planned to be carried out already this week.

It is also reports that the opening of the ports will bring Ukraine an additional $1 billion.

"The internal technical documents of the coordination center will be developed in Istanbul within the next two days, and it is expected that it will start working on July 27," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said during a press conference on Monday.

He noted that the activity of the coordination center consists in the supervision and coordination of the functioning of the humanitarian corridor, but does not extend to the territorial waters of Ukraine. "In the territorial waters of Ukraine, only the Ukrainian authorities have the competence to administer and ensure all processes," the minister emphasized.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Infrastructure, the monthly export of agricultural products may amount to 3 million tons, while the Minister of Agricultural Policy, Mykola Solsky, suggested that it may be higher.

Kubrakov emphasized that the guarantee of safe navigation in the Black Sea was achieved thanks to the liberation of Zmiiny Island by Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, according to the minister, the demining process will be carried out exclusively in the passage corridor of ship caravans, and all caravans will be accompanied by rescue vessels of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking sea ports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles'. A sea trade port was hit. The shock wave damaged the surrounding houses, but the grain store was not damaged.

The next day, the Russian Federation officially admitted that it had launched a missile attack on the port of Odessa. Allegedly, Kalibr missiles "destroyed the object of the military infrastructure of the Odesa port" and a military boat.