FSB wrote strategy for capturing Ukraine. Now Putin doesn't really trust them - Grozev

Russian special services are losing confidence in the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and he is losing confidence in them. This especially applies to the FSB, which was preparing a strategy for invading Ukraine and made a mistake in its calculations.

Bellingcat investigative journalist Hristo Grozev said this in a comment on Liga.net

According to him, the scale of recruitment in the FSB was "industrial": more than 120 officers were engaged in recruiting and supervising agents. If each of them "led" 5-10 agents, then "it can be assumed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian agents of influence were registered with the fifth service."

On the basis of these relations, the fifth service of the FSB wrote a strategy for Putin about seizing power from within, about the necessity and sufficiency of a military invasion in the format of a blitzkrieg: "They also reported on the political instability of the authorities and the rise of protest sentiments in Ukraine, and on the readiness of a large part society to accept or at least come to terms with the new power brought from Moscow".

The Defense Intelligence developed a parallel network of agents, says Grozev.

"The Defense Intelligence had up to 40 people who worked exclusively in the Ukrainian direction," Grozev believes. about 50 people, who used to deal mostly with sabotage and assassinations in Europe, now deal only with Ukraine. Most likely, the same with other departments."

Grozev clarifies that there were up to 100-300 agents under the Defense Intelligence.

"At the beginning of the war, the majority of these agents of influence did not cooperate directly with their curators," he claims.

Grozev tells about the case when the Defense Intelligence kidnapped and executed its renegade SSU agent in the Russian Federation at the military training ground in Senezh near Moscow - and publicly so that rumors of the execution would spread and serve as a warning to others. Grozev did not name this agent.

"Regarding the Foreign Intelligence Service, I do not have detailed information, but their role in inadequately predicting the reaction to the aggression of the international community was definitely decisive... There is an indication that trust in Naryshkin has been lost," the investigator is confident.

The process of Putin's loss of confidence in the fifth service of the FSB is irreversible, and their role is now very limited, says Grozev. The Defense Intelligence did not have such a failure in information, therefore "their role has increased in recent months." "We are observing a situation mirroring the 2014 war, when the FSB won Putin's trust from the Defense Intelligence after the invasion of Donbas began."