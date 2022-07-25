In south, enemy is pushed to additional lines of defense, he avoids direct clashes, - OC "South"

The Russian military on the southern border avoids clashes with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but tries to hold the defense lines and continues shelling civilian objects.

This was reported by the spokesman of the operational command "South" Vladyslav Nazarov, Censor.NET informs.

"The situation in the south of Ukraine is complex and dynamic in development, but it is controlled by the defense forces. The enemy, pushed to additional lines of defense, adheres to the tactics of counter-battery resistance. The personnel is demoralized, trying to avoid direct clashes," Nazarov noted.

According to him, during the night, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv district with six rockets from the Smerch salvo fire system. A two-story building was destroyed. The fire has been extinguished. Projectiles also hit objects of industrial infrastructure and fields outside the city, in the territory of nearby villages. There are no casualties.

Villages on the demarcation line remain under constant fire, and grain fields periodically catch fire. During an attempt to collect intelligence on the position of our troops in the Mykolaiv district, an enemy unmanned aerial reconnaissance aircraft "Eleron" was discovered and destroyed.

During the night, our forces destroyed 12 more anti-aircraft guns and IFV-3.

The spokesperson of the OC "South" added that the deployment of the forces of the enemy's fleet in the Black Sea has not undergone significant changes. About 10 ships and boats are maneuvering along the Crimean coast to Anapa, two missile ships and one large amphibious ship are waiting for combat missions, carrying the threat of missile strikes and reminders of plans for an amphibious operation.