Occupiers are detaining more than 5,000 people who want to leave for Zaporizhzhia at checkpoint in Vasylivka. There are already dead - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

The occupiers are detaining more than five thousand people who want to leave the occupation in Zaporizhia at the checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region. Five people have already died in the queue.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the telethon.

The official noted that the road through Vasylivka is the only way out of the occupied territories of the south. Therefore, all residents who want to get to Zaporizhzhia must pass the Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka.

According to Fedorov, more than five thousand people in 1.2 thousand cars are currently waiting in line in Vasylivka. "There are absolutely terrible things when the Rashists approach our people and say: 'If one of the seriously ill wants to hold a rally here, we can shoot right now in the landing,'" says the mayor of Melitopol.

Fedorov noted that at the end of last week, the authorities of Melitopol, together with the government, appealed to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation with a request to provide a corridor for the departure of Ukrainians from the city. According to the mayor, the Russians rejected this request: they said that there are no people willing to leave Melitopol.

As Fedorov notes, the Russians allow from 20 to 150 cars a day, i.e. approximately 500 people, to leave the occupied Vasylivka. But the demand for departure is much greater, and the queue in Vasylivka grows every day, the official claims.

The mayor of Melitopol believes that the Russians are not releasing Ukrainians from the occupation in order to use them as "human shields" because they are afraid of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces.

