In Kharkiv region, soldiers of established border detachment eliminated about 40 invaders during day, several were taken prisoner, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In the battles in the Kharkiv region, the fighters of the consolidated detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine liberated several settlements, captured Russians and captured trophies.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of successful counteroffensive measures in the Kharkiv region, the defense forces took control of a number of settlements where the Russians placed artillery for shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv.

The border guards eliminated about 40 occupiers, destroyed enemy armored vehicles. Russian servicemen were also captured. The equipment, weapons and ammunition of the occupiers became trophies and will be used by the Ukrainian military in battles with the enemy.