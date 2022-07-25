Russian occupiers kidnapped about 100 workers of ZNPP, about thousand - left Enerhodar, - Energoatom

In Energodar, the Russian military abducted about a hundred workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was announced by the president of Energoatom ZNPP Petro Kotin on TV, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"They (invaders. - Ed.) kidnapped up to a hundred station workers," Kotin said.

According to him, people are tortured in captivity, and only a few of them return to work at the station.

Kotin noted that there are currently about 10,000 ZNPP workers in Enerhodar.

"In peacetime, 11,000 people work at the NPP itself, and now about a thousand workers have left. About 10,000 workers are in Enerhodar, but the station has also reduced the number of personnel involved in the work," he said.