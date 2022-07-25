Slovakia is ready to sell 11 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, - Minister of Defense Nagy

Slovakia is ready to sell to the Ukrainian side fighters worth about 35 million euros for one MiG-29. According to the official, the country cannot provide planes to Ukraine free of charge.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Yaroslav Nagy, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.

These aircraft will be decommissioned from the end of August. Czech and Polish aircraft will take over the protection of Slovakia's airspace from the beginning of September. Later, Slovakia will receive replacement planes from the USA.

"We are open to the discussion about the donation of these MIG-29s to Ukraine, but of course it will require, I would say, a wider discussion regarding the consideration of financial aspects and all other aspects of delivery, so the decision has not yet been made," Nagy stressed.