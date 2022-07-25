In area of Vuhlehirska TPP, individual units of enemy have partial success - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07252022.

According to Censor.NET.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 152 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out the specified tasks of strengthening security in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions, and are also involved in combat training activities at military training grounds.

In the Siversky direction, in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of our troops, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy shelled the areas of Mykhalchyna, Sloboda, Chernihiv region, as well as Pisky, Riasne, and Bilopillia, Sumy region, with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is carrying out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the vicinity of Kharkiv, Udy, Verkhnii Saltiv, Malynivka, Borshcheva and many other settlements. Airstrikes near Prudianka and Petrivka. As a result of fighting in the direction of Tsupivka - Dementiivka, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Petrivske, Adamivka, Privillia, Barvinkovo, Kostyantynivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Nova Mykolaivka, Karnaukhivka, Dibrovne, Chepil, Hrushuvaha, Mazanivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Iavirsky. The invaders are trying to replenish the losses in manpower and equipment.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kryva Luka, Platonivka, Zakytne, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirne with barrel and jet artillery. Used aviation near Hryhorivka and Serebryanka. Made an attempt to advance near Spirne and Ivano-Dariivka. Received a strong rebuff and left.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of New York, Novoluhanske, Kodema, Berestov, Bilohorivka, Ivanovske, Soledar, Mayorsk, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Iakovlivka, Kurdiumivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaytseve, Travneve. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovske, New York and on the territory of the Vugleghirskaya TPP. He led assault operations in the directions Klynove - Pokrovske and Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske, suffered losses and withdrew. In the area of ​​the Vuhlehirsk TPP, individual units of the enemy have partial success.

No active actions by the enemy were noted in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. The occupiers conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs. Airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Kamiana, Shevchenko, Vesele, and Poltavka settlements.

In the South Bug direction, mutual shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks continues along the contact line. An airstrike was recorded near Olhyne. The enemy pays considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

According to available information, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers outside the base points.

The enemy's personnel is demoralized. The Russian command in some directions is throwing manpower into the attack without being covered by armored vehicles. In this way, officers keep their equipment in working order and try to take revenge on their subordinates for deliberately disabling their weapons. A similar practice of sabotage is widespread among the rank-and-file of the occupiers in order not to participate in combat clashes with Ukrainian soldiers.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the information of the General Staff reads.