Council of Polish Language at Academy of Sciences urged to use "in Ukraine" instead of "on Ukraine"

The Council of the Polish Language, which operates under the Academy of Sciences of Poland, proposed expanding the use of the form "in Ukraine" because, in its opinion, the traditional spelling "in Ukraine" is not the only correct one.

As Censor.NET informs, the relevant opinion of the Council of the Polish Language was published on its website.

"Taking into account the special situation and special feelings of our Ukrainian friends, who often perceive the expressions "on Ukraine" as a sign of attitude towards their country as non-sovereign, the Council of the Polish Language encourages the use of the syntactic form "in Ukraine" and does not consider the form with "on" to be the only correct one (as you can read in printed publications about correctness)," the decision of the Council of the Polish Language states.

Read more: Council supported draft law on special status of Poles in first reading