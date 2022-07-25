I hope we will start training crews for Leopard or Abrams tanks for AFU, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Ukraine received tanks from Poland and expressed his hope that it would be possible to reach an agreement on the armament of AFU with up-to-date tanks.

It is reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Crimea.Realities.

"These are tanks from Poland, but not Polish-made. That is, they are T-class vehicles - let's say, former Soviet class. They were in service of Polish army," explained Head of Ministry of Defense on the air of national telemarathon.

The Minister did not name the number of tanks received from Poland, because "the enemy must learn it on the battlefield," not before.

Reznikov also expressed hope that Ukraine would receive modern tanks.



"I hope so. First of all, we will start with those friendly countries that have Leopard tanks that are willing to hand them over to us. Our plan will be several dozen tanks on which we will train our tank crews. Most likely in the Baltic States. After our tank crews are ready, we will continue or in parallel talk about arming our AFU with modern tanks," the Minister said.

See more: About 50 Russian warehouses with ammunition have already been destroyed with help of HIMARS, - Reznikov

Reznikov noted that it is not only about "Leopards", it can also be American "Abrams" tanks.