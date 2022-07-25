Russians shelled Zelenodolsk municipality in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time, - DCNS

Russians shelled Velyka Kostromka of Zelenodolsk municipality in the Kryvyi Rih district for the second time on Monday night. The power line, a private house and outbuildings were damaged, people remained unharmed.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported at Ukrainian State Service's for Emergency Situations in Dnepropetrovsk region Facebookpage.

"Once again the enemy shelled Zelenodolsk Municipality in Kriviy Rih district. Aimed at Velyka Kostromka with barrel artillery. Due to the shelling, a power line, a residential house and outbuildings were damaged. People were not hurt," it said in the report.

State Emergencies Service reminded that this is the second enemy shelling of Velyka Kostromka for the evening. Earlier, aggressor also damaged power lines, hit a transformer. Specialists are restoring light on one of the streets.

