A sharp increase in pressure on the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas pipeline has been recorded. This may lead to an accident, - GTS Operator

Ukrainian GTS operator has detected a sharp increase in pressure on the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline at Ukraine's state border. It was changed without any warning from Gazprom.

"Such inconsistencies of "Gazprom" are worrisome. The operator of Ukrainian GTS insists that Russian GTS operator must provide information about the reasons for such behavior within the framework of agreement standards between operators. Failure to inform the Operator in due time poses potential risks for the normal operation of the Ukrainian GTS", Serhiy Makogon, General Director of UGTSU, noted.

He added that such a step looks especially dangerous for Europe, after Gazprom again reduced the transit through Nord Stream-1 to 33 million cubic meters per day. In particular, in 2009, under similar circumstances there was an accident on the pipeline.

At the moment OGTSU has informed Gazprom that failure to provide information on switching and changing modes in time may lead to emergencies at the main pipeline. The company noted the need to coordinate actions, according to the algorithm defined by the current inter-operator agreement

It is known that Russia has suspended gas supplies via Nord Stream from 11 to 21 July due to scheduled maintenance work.

Earlier, Canada decided to return to Germany a repaired gas turbine used in the Nord Stream pipeline system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine expressed their deepest disappointment over this decision.

On 25 July it became known that the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is taking another gas turbine engine for Nord Stream-1 out of operation, which was installed at the Portovaya compressor station. At the same time, the daily volume of gas pumped will be 33 million cubic meters.