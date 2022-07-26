ENG
Large fire broke out at oil depot in Donetsk after explosion. VIDEO

A large fire broke out in occupied Donetsk after the explosion.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to TASS.

It is claimed that the oil depot caught fire after an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The fire can be seen in several districts of Donetsk, and the flames reach a couple of tens of meters in height. Tanks with fuel and lubricants are on fire," the report says.

The AFU confirmed the explosion in Donetsk.

