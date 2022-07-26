Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults and pushed back enemy in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

On the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults and pushed back the enemy.

Thus, the one hundred and fifty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, training was held on the communication of control points. From the territory of this country, the conduct of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs of the operational-tactical level in the directions of the cities of Lutsk and Kovel of the Volyn region was noted. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Khrinivka, Chernihiv region, and Tovstoduboho, Sumy region, with barrel and jet artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the advance of our troops.

In the Kharkiv direction, they carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Borshcheva, Pytomnyk, Sosnivka, Ruski Tyshki, Petrivka, Dementiivka, Rubizhne, Duvanka, Mospanove, Ruska Lozova, Chuhuiv, Kluhino-Bashkyrivka, Svitlychne, Pryshyb and Slatine . He carried out airstrikes near Zalyman and Mospanove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Nortsivka, Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Chepil, Hrushuvaha, and Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on trying to improve the tactical position and creating conditions for an offensive on the cities of Siversk and Soledar. Enemy units replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and jet artillery was recorded near Kryvya Luka, Zakitne, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Zvanivka, Spirne and Pereizne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Spirne and Serebryanka. Our soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Spirne and the National Nature Park "Svyata Hora" and pushed the enemy back.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is shelling the areas of the settlements of Berestovo, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Semihirya, Kodema, Travneve, Mayorsk and New York. He carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Vesela Dolyna and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

Assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Berestov and Semihirya ended with losses and retreat for the enemy. But enemy units are trying to advance in the Pokrovsky direction, hostilities continue.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling was recorded in particular near Avdiivka, Zelene Pole, Orikhiv, Shcherbakiv and Kamianske.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to defend himself, concentrates his efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Fired artillery and tanks along the contact line. He also carried out airstrikes near Velyke Artakovo, Kaluha and Olhine.The enemy pays considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, outside the base points, there are two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers. There is still a threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

Our planes and helicopters continue to carry out airstrikes against concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in designated directions. The occupiers continue to suffer significant losses in battles with Ukrainian soldiers.