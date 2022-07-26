Putin's goals in Ukraine have failed, Russia will only be further isolated and humiliated - US Congress

Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals in Ukraine have failed. Moscow will be defeated if it continues the war.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "Voice of America", this was stated by the co-chair of the Ukrainian caucus in the US Congress, Mike Quigley.

A group of American lawmakers from the Republican and Democratic parties visited Ukraine, where they met with President Zelenskiy, held a meeting with members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and also visited Bucha, Irpin and other districts near Kyiv.

The bipartisan delegation was led by House Armed Services Representative Adam Smith. Ukrainian Caucus Co-Chair Mike Quigley, Congressman Michael Waltz, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Congresswoman Mikey Sherrill took part in the trip.

According to Quigley, during the visit to Kyiv, there were fruitful discussions about the impact of Western aid on the war and what the United States and Congress can do to continue supporting the Ukrainian struggle for democracy.

"My message to the President of Russia Putin understands: your forces in Ukraine have failed. If you continue this illegal attack, Russia will only be further isolated and humiliated. Ukraine and its allies will not hesitate," the American lawmaker added.

