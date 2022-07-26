Ukraine received 4 HIMARS and 580 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, - Pentagon

Ukraine will receive weapons worth more than 200 million dollars from the United States.

The transfer of additional weapons as part of the new package of military aid and the Initiative for the Promotion of Security in Ukraine (USAI) has been approved, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Pentagon website.

Another package included high-mobility missile and artillery systems, ammunition and a significant number of Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems. In total, about $175 million worth of US stockpile equipment and $95 million worth of equipment under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) will be transferred.

We are talking about four additional HIMARS systems, that is, Ukraine will receive 16 units in total, four command and staff vehicles; additional anti-tank weapons, spare parts and other equipment; 36,000 cartridges of 105 mm caliber; 580 Phoenix Ghost Tactical UAVs.

UAVs will be purchased by USAI from manufacturers, and then delivered to the Ukrainian military.

