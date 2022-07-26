Ukraine returned bodies of another 25 fallen soldiers, - Ministry of Reintegration

Another transfer of the bodies of the fallen soldiers took place.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 of its defenders," the message reads.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleg Kotenko, and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

As noted in the Ministry of Reintegration, the process of returning bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

