SSU employees exposed the plans of the occupation authorities in the eastern regions of Ukraine to prepare a pseudo-referendum on the illegal "joining" of these regions to the Russian Federation.

"The enemy plans to use the pro-Russian organization "Donetsk Republic" to carry out the so-called "expression of will". Previously, it operated only on the territory of the terrorist organization "DNR", but now its geography is being expanded. Accordingly, the enemy is also planning to change its name. The most likely option that will be chosen by the occupiers is "Greater Russia," the text says.

It is known that more than 1,000 "activists" are already active in this organization - they are agitators, bloggers and "members of squad". Their purpose is to recruit people by inviting them to join the organization. These "activists" have already influenced more than 200,000 local residents.

The Kremlin curators plan to transfer more than a thousand Russian "experts" and "volunteers" to the occupied territories of Ukraine to destabilize the internal situation. The task of these persons will be the organization of illegal mass gatherings, the spread of agitation in support of the pseudo-referendum, and the arrangement of "electoral commissions".

Later, an appeal allegedly from local residents to the leadership of the occupation administration regarding the "joining" of Donetsk region to Russia will be prepared. The occupiers are handing out food kits, starter packs of Russian mobile operators and propaganda newspapers to the potential "electorate". It is known that newspapers with a circulation of more than 250,000 copies are printed on the territory of the so-called "DNR".

"In addition, in order to spread separatist ideas, the enemy plans to create an extensive network of so-called "activists" in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions - in order to "deploy" large-scale subversive activities if necessary," the message reads.

The SSU has established the whereabouts of the organizers and perpetrators of these crimes. Comprehensive actions are underway to bring them to justice.