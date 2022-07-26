Occupiers have brought in PR staff and are looking for mass to allegedly "support" "referendum" in south of Ukraine, - National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol and Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia region, the search for collaborators who will create extras in support of the referendum has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Center.

According to intelligence data, Russian public relations and political technologists have already arrived in Melitopol and are based in the premises of the "Foxtrot" store captured by the occupiers.

Their task is to prepare for "elections" and "referendum". The first result is the creation of the so-called of the "We are with Russia" public movement, which will be used to rally for money in actions allegedly supporting the "referendum" by locals.

Read more: As result of Russia's war against Ukraine, 5,237 civilians have already died - UN

Basically, such a picture should work for the citizens of the Russian Federation in order to reduce the degree of dissatisfaction with the war among the local population, the Central Intelligence Agency notes.

The corresponding center for recruitment of collaborators is already working in Berdiansk. Russian "volunteers" are engaged in hiring the mask, who will also supplement the mask.

To participate in the actions, you have to leave your passport data and receive money and a "humanitarian" who should help survive the food crisis that the Russians themselves created.