European Union extended sanctions against Russian Federation due to its aggression in Ukraine

On July 26, the Council of the European Union decided to extend for another six months, until January 31, 2023, sanctions against Russia aimed at specific sectors of the economy.

These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's destabilizing actions in Ukraine, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

Currently, they consist of a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury items," the EU Council reminds.

It will be recalled that the European Union first imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation after the occupation of Crimea and the start of hostilities in Donbas in 2014. Since then, they have been constantly extended and extended.

